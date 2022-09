Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 12th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Mason Ellison

Callie Luft

Teresa Mason

Holly Ritter

Darcey Trumbley

Carter Thompson

Karsyn Hull

Kelsey Reeder

Brent Dobbins

Lori Hilgenbrink

David Wheeler

Monica Gaudino

Brooklynn Aschemann

Linda Garner

Emma Brinkman

Colby Ellis

Joey Collins

Amelia Griffith

Gerald Janssen

Roma Lee

Damien Baxter

Vicki Stiffy

Travis Phillips

Lanessa Schorn

Shelly Cramer

Molly McDowell

Aaron Neff

Charlie VanHootengem

Debbie Fleer

Roy Noble

Joey Fritz

Tanya Waldhaus-Davidson

ANNIVERSARIES

Josh & Liz Tenk

Todd & Taffy Duesterhaus

Phil & Kelli Seibert

Justin & Jessica Jones

Monte & Leila Burch

Kasey & Danie VaLeu

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.