Boley accepts position as Hamilton Chief of Police

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - Nauvoo Chief of Police Mike Boley has accepted the position of police chief in Hamilton, Ill.

In an August 1 Hamilton City Council meeting, Brendon Glenn announced he would resign as Hamilton Chief of Police. In last Tuesday’s council meeting, Boley was officially appointed to the position. While Boley said he would make his formal resignation from the Nauvoo Police Department at Nauvoo’s Tuesday, Sept. 13 council meeting, he plans to help the city during its transition phase.

“It’s something that I think can reinvigorate my career,” Boley said. “Hamilton is a town I’m familiar with as I’ve worked there part-time before, so I kind of know the department.”

Boley began his law enforcement career as a part-time Nauvoo police officer in 2005. In 2013, he was appointed as assistant chief of police.

Boley became Nauvoo’s chief of police in 2017. He said he plans to work in Nauvoo through Sept. 24.

“The people of Nauvoo have really welcomed me over the years,” Boley said. “The City of Hamilton is a different environment than what it is here, and I believe it will be a great challenge and something that excites me.”

While Boley finishes his time as Nauvoo police chief, he said Glenn will remain the acting chief in Hamilton. The City of Nauvoo employs two full-time officers with up to seven part-time workers. Hamilton Police Department currently employs four full-time officers.

