California is phasing out gas-powered auto sales; other states may follow

A growing number of states appear on the verge of adopting California's car sales mandate.(Source: CNN/KGO/NISSAN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - California made history last month when regulators agreed to ban the sale of new gasoline-fueled cars by 2035, and because the state is the largest auto market in the country, the measure could lead to a major shift across the country.

More than a dozen states could be on the verge of adopting the same unprecedented car sales mandate.

“If that group of states that tends to follow California’s lead were do so with this as well, it would be roughly 30 percent of the US would be living somewhere where there would be this requirement,” said Asha Weinstein Agrawal of Mineta Transportation Institute.

Currently, there are 17 states that already follow California’s car emission standards, at least in part.

And experts said once the mandate is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, it’s likely they’ll apply their rule, which requires that by 2035, all new vehicles sold in the state must be electric, hydrogen powered, or at least plug-in hybrid.

“We will move forward to green and decarbonize our vehicle fleet,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Experts said under the federal Clean Air Act, states must follow the federal government’s vehicle emission standards or choose to adopt California’s stricter requirements.

A growing number of states appear to be leaning toward the second option, including Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont.

Critics of the measure argue it raises big concerns around issues like charging infrastructure, mineral availability, supply chain issues and vehicle pricing.

The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act aims to help lower prices by giving buyers of passenger vehicles assembled in North America a $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax incentive.

“If you install an electric vehicle charging station in your home, you can also get a tax credit,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling
School Lockdown (gfx)
Madison C-3 School District placed on lockdown
Hannibal park ribbon cutting
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park

Latest News

Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him
The 23-year-old man says a wrong-way driver, who was under the influence, ran him over twice...
Man calls for change after losing both legs in DUI crash
Grammy-winning jazz legend Ramsey Lewis died peacefully in his sleep at age 87, his manager says.
Friends remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis
Carter Venvertloh Records A 3-Goal Hat Trick Against United Township During QHS Win!
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Sept. 14) QHS Blue Devils Post A 3-2 Win Over UT On The Soccer Pitch
The shooter pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland's Marjory...
Expert: School shooter’s mother drank heavily in pregnancy