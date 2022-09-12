Communication is key to staying on budget for a wedding

Define priorities first and budget around them
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average cost of a wedding in the United States is $22,500 and according to experts, the best way to save on this high price tag is to be flexible.

A venue is your biggest expense, depending on what state you live in. The average cost according to WeddingWire is $6,000

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said while you are in the planning stages it’s important for the family members to be on the same page in terms of the budget.

Defining your priorities, be it the ceremony, the food, or the venue, will help you all know where to rein in other costs, Johnson said. He stressed how important it is for everyone involved in the planning and financing to be open and honest with each other.

Johnson said it is still traditional for the bride’s side of the family to cover the costs associated with the ceremony and the reception and the groom’s side of the family to cover the costs associated with the rehearsal dinner and maybe any excursions around the wedding weekend.

The Better Business Bureau has free resources for anyone planning a wedding along with tips on how to find reputable vendors in your areas.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling
School Lockdown (gfx)
Madison C-3 School District placed on lockdown
Hannibal park ribbon cutting
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park

Latest News

Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him
The 23-year-old man says a wrong-way driver, who was under the influence, ran him over twice...
Man calls for change after losing both legs in DUI crash
Grammy-winning jazz legend Ramsey Lewis died peacefully in his sleep at age 87, his manager says.
Friends remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis
Carter Venvertloh Records A 3-Goal Hat Trick Against United Township During QHS Win!
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Sept. 14) QHS Blue Devils Post A 3-2 Win Over UT On The Soccer Pitch
The shooter pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland's Marjory...
Expert: School shooter’s mother drank heavily in pregnancy