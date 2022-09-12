Dallas City Elementary incorporating new crisis prevention intervention training

DALLAS CITY, Ill. (WGEM) - As an effort to promote a positive learning environment, safety and security, Dallas City Elementary School District is implementing crisis prevention intervention (CPI) training.

It’s brand new to the district this year. In Superintendent Alissa Tucker’s 25 years in education, she said she has noticed a growing need for such training.

“It helps us to dig a little bit deeper into our own thinking and our own thought processes so that maybe we can respond better when we have those situations come up in our classrooms,” Tucker said.

“Those things” refers to tense situations that might occur when a student is behaving poorly. Tucker attributes some of the need for the training to the incline in screen time among today’s youth.

“We have more children that are using devices instead of engaging with their peers face-to-face,” Tucker said. “Children need to learn how to engage with each other appropriately when they are together like at schools.”

Training takes place three times per school year on teacher institute days. Regional Office of Education #26 is providing the training and at no cost to Dallas City Elementary.

Dallas City kindergarten teacher Kathleen Ireland has also noticed a need for CPI training. In her five years with the district, she said the overall goal is to keep more students in the classroom rather than be escorted out.

The training also educates teachers on how they should handle themselves in a given situation.

“The biggest takeaway that we’ve had so far is making sure that our behavior is calm and consistent, because as long as we are calm and consistent, that will help breed a community culture of calm and consistency,” Ireland said. “A kid’s not going to respond if a teacher is just yelling and screaming at them everyday.”

Tucker said the school keeps track of how many students are taken out of the classroom because of bad behavior. Though too early to tell, she said those numbers could be an indicator of how effective the training is.

