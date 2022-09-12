Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75

FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his...
FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his re-licensing hearing in Long Beach, Calif., on July 25, 1990. Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, has died in July 2022, the New York Times reported. He was 75.(AP Photo/Alan Greth, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez that grounded on Alaska’s Bligh Reef in 1989, causing one of the nation’s worst oil spills, has died.

A nephew, Sam Hazelwood, confirmed to The New York Times that Joseph Hazelwood died at age 75 in July after struggling with COVID-19 and cancer.

Hazelwood was accused of drinking before the ship left Valdez, Alaska, but witnesses at his trial disputed that he was drunk.

He handed control of the ship off to a third mate and was below deck when the tanker grounded.

He was the lone person criminally charged but was only convicted of a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling
School Lockdown (gfx)
Madison C-3 School District placed on lockdown
Hannibal park ribbon cutting
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park

Latest News

Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him
The 23-year-old man says a wrong-way driver, who was under the influence, ran him over twice...
Man calls for change after losing both legs in DUI crash
Grammy-winning jazz legend Ramsey Lewis died peacefully in his sleep at age 87, his manager says.
Friends remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis
Carter Venvertloh Records A 3-Goal Hat Trick Against United Township During QHS Win!
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Sept. 14) QHS Blue Devils Post A 3-2 Win Over UT On The Soccer Pitch
The shooter pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland's Marjory...
Expert: School shooter’s mother drank heavily in pregnancy