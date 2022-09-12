Hospital Report: September 12, 2022
Deaths:
Patty Bunner, 64, of Hannibal MO. passed away September 12, at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Robin Renee Arch, age 51, of Canton, MO passed away September 10 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home.
Raymond Gray Huffman, 74, of Hannibal MO. passed away September 11 at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
James O. Riding Sr., 88, of Hannibal MO. passed away September 10 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing in Marceline MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Philip D. Barr, 79 of Canton, Mo. passed away September 8 at his home in Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home.
Larry Lyn Weiss, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 9 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Kassye Lemons of Pleasant Hill, IL...girl
Joshua Linker & McKenzie Leroy of Hamilton, IL...girl
Marshall & Kayla Cramer of Hannibal, MO...boy
Travis & Kara Stephenson of Hamilton, IL...boy
Todd Jefferson & Heather Scigliano of Kahoka, MO...boy
Jacob Bono & Destiny Gauch of Hannibal, MO....girl
Dylan & Paige Martin of Taylor, MO....boy
Robert & Mirranda Wolfe of Hull, IL.....boy
