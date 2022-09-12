Hospital Report: September 12, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Patty Bunner, 64, of Hannibal MO. passed away September 12, at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Robin Renee Arch, age 51, of Canton, MO passed away September 10 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home.

Raymond Gray Huffman, 74, of Hannibal MO. passed away September 11 at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

James O. Riding Sr., 88, of Hannibal MO. passed away September 10 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing in Marceline MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Philip D. Barr, 79 of Canton, Mo. passed away September 8 at his home in Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Larry Lyn Weiss, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 9 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Kassye Lemons of Pleasant Hill, IL...girl

Joshua Linker & McKenzie Leroy of Hamilton, IL...girl

Marshall & Kayla Cramer of Hannibal, MO...boy

Travis & Kara Stephenson of Hamilton, IL...boy

Todd Jefferson & Heather Scigliano of Kahoka, MO...boy

Jacob Bono & Destiny Gauch of Hannibal, MO....girl

Dylan & Paige Martin of Taylor, MO....boy

Robert & Mirranda Wolfe of Hull, IL.....boy

