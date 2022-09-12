Hospital Report: September 12, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Patty Bunner, 64, of Hannibal MO.  passed away September 12, at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Robin Renee Arch, age 51, of Canton, MO passed away September 10 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home.

Raymond Gray Huffman, 74, of Hannibal MO.  passed away September 11 at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

James O. Riding Sr., 88, of Hannibal MO.  passed away September 10 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing in Marceline MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Philip D. Barr, 79 of Canton, Mo. passed away September 8 at his home in Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Larry Lyn Weiss, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 9 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Kassye Lemons of Pleasant Hill, IL...girl

Joshua Linker & McKenzie Leroy of Hamilton, IL...girl

Marshall & Kayla Cramer of Hannibal, MO...boy

Travis & Kara Stephenson of Hamilton, IL...boy

Todd Jefferson & Heather Scigliano of Kahoka, MO...boy

Jacob Bono & Destiny Gauch of Hannibal, MO....girl

Dylan & Paige Martin of Taylor, MO....boy

Robert & Mirranda Wolfe of Hull, IL.....boy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 10th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries : September 9th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthday and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 9, 2022

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 9, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 8th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 8, 2022

Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 8, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 7th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 7, 2022

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 7, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 6th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 6, 2022

Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:24 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 6, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 5th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com