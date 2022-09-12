Local mental health officials seeing more women reaching out for help with alcohol

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local health experts say they are concerned about the increased number of women seeking help for alcohol issues.

This comes after a study from a University of Iowa professor who found more women turned to alcohol to deal with pandemic-related stress.

Clarity Health Care residential director Darion Stephens said when they reopened the Preferred Family Healthcare Family Resource Center in Quincy last year, they said more women, mostly mothers and grandmothers, were stepping forward for help with alcohol.

She said many turned to alcohol to cope with stress from worsening finances due to inflation and the economy and isolation from support systems like family and self-help meetings.

“For people who have not had mental health treatment in the past, you don’t really know how to cope with those things,” Stephens said. “It’s not something that comes easy to everyone who hasn’t had the opportunity to sit down with a licensed therapist and kind of learn some of those skills that really focus in on the anxiety and the depression and the symptoms that come with those.”

She said the rise in demand for help doesn’t necessarily mean women are addicted, but are concerned about their drinking habits and could be at risk for using it as a coping mechanism.

She said the increase in drinking can have negative effects on women seeking help for their mental health as it can counteract the help they’re getting, especially if medication is involved.

“There’s always that risk factor of the way that alcohol will effect your medications. It’s a really delicate balance to get your mental health medications kind of leveled out in your system to where they’re acting appropriately for you and increasing your quality of life so mixing alcohol with that is always a deterrent of growing in that stability for your mental health,” Stephens said.

She said long term drinking could also lead to liver damage. Stephens said it’s important to reach out to a local mental health provider to help come up with healthier alternatives to coping with stress and anxiety.

If you need help you can contact Clarity Health Care at (217) 222-6277 or their Family Preferred Center at 217-224-6300.

