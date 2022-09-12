NECAC is offering free frozen meat

Qualifying income individuals and families can now receive free frozen meat from the Northeast...
Qualifying income individuals and families can now receive free frozen meat from the Northeast Community Action Corporation.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALLS, Mo. (WGEM) - Qualifying income individuals and families can now receive free frozen meat from the Northeast Community Action Corporation.

NECAC’s locations in Lewis and Shelby Counties are some that are participating in this.

Those who apply and are accepted for this program are required to take a meal prep and budgeting course.

“This program will not only supply them with food, but it will also supply them with knowledge about how to prepare good meals and how to budget so they can save on food costs,” said NECAC’s Public Relations Officer Brent Engel.

NECAC officials said they’ve already seem results from this.

“We had a woman last week who, she’s pregnant, her and her 3 children were living in a car. That shouldn’t happen in American and hunger shouldn’t happen in America. If we can do our little bit to help, it just goes a long way,” said Engel.

NECAC has spent $2,500 on frozen meat so far and are planning to buy more.

This program ends when they run out of supplies.

People can go to their local NECAC facility and apply for this program.

Participating Missouri counties include: Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willow grove Childcare and Learning is awaiting state approval before they can open.
New childcare center awaiting state approval before opening their doors
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Son of former Palmyra basketball coach sticks as Miami Dolphins No. 3 QB
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Jared Jam's raises money for Special Olympics.
Jared’s Jams raising money for Special Olympics

Latest News

Pritzker administration sending income and property tax rebates
Pritzker administration sending income and property tax rebates
Bella Ease receives literary grant.
Bella Ease receives literacy grant from Dollar General
In 2020, the CDC reported 1.2 million adults attempted suicide in the United States.
September is Suicide Awareness Month
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games