NECAC is offering free frozen meat

RALLS, Mo. (WGEM) - Qualifying income individuals and families can now receive free frozen meat from the Northeast Community Action Corporation.

NECAC’s locations in Lewis and Shelby Counties are some that are participating in this.

Those who apply and are accepted for this program are required to take a meal prep and budgeting course.

“This program will not only supply them with food, but it will also supply them with knowledge about how to prepare good meals and how to budget so they can save on food costs,” said NECAC’s Public Relations Officer Brent Engel.

NECAC officials said they’ve already seem results from this.

“We had a woman last week who, she’s pregnant, her and her 3 children were living in a car. That shouldn’t happen in American and hunger shouldn’t happen in America. If we can do our little bit to help, it just goes a long way,” said Engel.

NECAC has spent $2,500 on frozen meat so far and are planning to buy more.

This program ends when they run out of supplies.

People can go to their local NECAC facility and apply for this program.

Participating Missouri counties include: Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren.

