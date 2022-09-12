Pike County Health Department to offer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Health Department announced Monday that they will be offering bivalent COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics will be from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, 22, and 29.

The FDA recommends that bivalent vaccines can be used as a single booster dose at least two months after a primary series or booster vaccination.

The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 boosters have been approved for individuals 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 boosters have been approved for individuals 18 years and older.

Anyone wanting to receive a booster should have their vaccination card, insurance card and photo ID on hand.

