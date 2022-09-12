Pleasant Weather Continues

Monday morning low temps
Monday morning low temps(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Fabulous fall-like weather is going to continue across the Tri-State area. High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern for the next five days. High pressure will keep most of the cloud cover at bay and will lower temperatures for Tuesday morning to drop down into the upper 40s for a cool start to your Tuesday. After that, we will see the wind shift around to the south and that will begin to slowly warm up.

Pleasant weather but it will be dry this week
Pleasant weather but it will be dry this week(Max Inman)

Temperatures will begin to climb back up to the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the work week. At this time the weekend looks mostly dry and sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willow grove Childcare and Learning is awaiting state approval before they can open.
New childcare center awaiting state approval before opening their doors
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Son of former Palmyra basketball coach sticks as Miami Dolphins No. 3 QB
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Jared Jam's raises money for Special Olympics.
Jared’s Jams raising money for Special Olympics

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
Temperatures will be below normal for one more day.
Still a little fall-like for now, but summer-like temperatures will return
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
StormTrak Weather Monday Morning
StormTrak Weather Sunday Night
StormTrak Weather Sunday Night