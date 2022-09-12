Pleasant Weather Continues

QUINCY (WGEM) - Fabulous fall-like weather is going to continue across the Tri-State area. High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern for the next five days. High pressure will keep most of the cloud cover at bay and will lower temperatures for Tuesday morning to drop down into the upper 40s for a cool start to your Tuesday. After that, we will see the wind shift around to the south and that will begin to slowly warm up.

Pleasant weather but it will be dry this week (Max Inman)

Temperatures will begin to climb back up to the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the work week. At this time the weekend looks mostly dry and sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

