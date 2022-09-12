QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games

QUINCY (WGEM) - In a letter addressed to the Blue Devil Nation on Monday, Quincy Public School officials announced beginning on Sept. 16, students in Kindergarten through sixth grade must be accompanied by a paying adult at all football and basketball games.

The letter stated the adult must be 21 years or older and able to assume responsibility for the child in the event of an emergency.

According to QPS officials, the change was made so that all spectators are able to enjoy the Blue Devil experience at both Flinn Stadium and Blue Devil Gym in “positive and safe environments.”

Officials stated the change will also put the school in line with most of the rest of the Western Big Six Conference.

The letter was signed by QHS Principal Jody Steinke, QHS Athletic Director Matt McClelland, QHS Head Football Coach Rick Little, and QHS Head Boys Basketball Coach Andy Douglas.

