September is Suicide Awareness Month

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - In 2020, the CDC reported 1.2 million adults attempted suicide in the United States.

The Mark Twain Behavioral Health Center helps those who are struggling mentally.

They offer services like therapy, mental health assessments and a 24/7 hotline.

Mark Twain Behavioral Health officials said it’s important people are aware what to do when a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“Once you kind of see where they’re at you want to try to help them find help. So not just leave them, but guide them to someone who’s trained or can help them to find some services that can help them,” said Mark Twain Behavioral Health Marketing Community Development Director Rhonda Byers.

Byers said suicidal behaviors typically are lack of appetite, lack of sleep or over sleeping and isolation.

Byers added it’s important that those who are struggling shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for help.

“It takes a strong person to step out and ask for help, but there’s no shame in that. If they can reach out to someone who cares about them, then together they can look for resources to try to find them some services and some treatment,” said Byers.

You can call 988 for the National Suicide Hotline if you need help.

