Still a little fall-like for now, but summer-like temperatures will return

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a cooler, fall-like morning as temperatures are in the 50s. Patchy steam fog over areas of water will be possible as the river temperatures are warmer than the air temperatures. Any fog that develops will dissipate quickly within a hour or two after sunrise. Otherwise, a low pressure system is situated just to our east over the Great Lakes. This low pressure continues to spread some clouds our way so we have a mixture of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The low pressure will slowly move further east through the day. This movement will allow for a gradual clearing of the clouds from west to east. Daytime highs will be below normal for this time of year. Highs will vary though across the Tri-States today. The western tier will get the most sunshine so highs there will be in the mid to upper 70s. For those that have to deal with the clouds a little longer, like those on the eastern tier, highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Into tonight we will have clear skies and light winds as a high pressure continues to build into the area. This will set us up for some good radiational cooling conditions. Meaning, we will be able to cool off easily. Nighttime lows will be even cooler yet, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will sit over the region tomorrow providing us with abundant sunshine. Highs will be getting closer to normal, near 80°.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm as we go through the week.

