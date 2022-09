WGEM Sports: Sunday (September 11) Lady Wildcats Of Culver-Stockton Post A Big Shutout Win On The Soccer Pitch

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Sunday, September 11, 2022

NAIA SOCCER

Non-Conference Match

Canton, Mo. / Poulton Stadium

Iowa Wesleyan 0

Culver-Stockton 6

C-SC Leaders:

McKenna Little: 2 goals, 1 assist

Rachel Iacobellie: 2 goals

(GK) Mackenzie Frizzell: Credited With The Shutout For The Wildcats

Culver-Stockton College Improves To (2-2-1) Overall On The Season

Iowa Wesleyan Falls To (1-3-0) overall

