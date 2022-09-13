Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 13th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Scott Gordley

Dawn Sweet

Stephanie Coupland

Craig Brinkman

Ronnie Arnold

Norma Venvertloh

Kayla Ryals

Gene Wharton

Jessica Jones

Linda Smith

Gage Schroder

Nevada Roller

Roger Bainter

Courtney Pestle

Missy Carstens

Pastor Jeff Corson

Ben Cheffey

Rita Kaul

Caden Miller

ANNIVERSARIES

Joe & Samantha Williams

Raymond & Melissa Holtshouser

Jim & Ellen Dieker

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.