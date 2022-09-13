Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 13th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Scott Gordley
Dawn Sweet
Stephanie Coupland
Craig Brinkman
Ronnie Arnold
Norma Venvertloh
Kayla Ryals
Gene Wharton
Jessica Jones
Linda Smith
Gage Schroder
Nevada Roller
Roger Bainter
Courtney Pestle
Missy Carstens
Pastor Jeff Corson
Ben Cheffey
Rita Kaul
Caden Miller
ANNIVERSARIES
Joe & Samantha Williams
Raymond & Melissa Holtshouser
Jim & Ellen Dieker
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.