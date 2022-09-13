City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a new park for families to enjoy in Hannibal and it’s all thanks to a troop of girl scouts.

Monday night was the grand opening for the new Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park.

It features a brand new playground that was designed by Girl Scout Troop #9012, so neighborhood children could have a place to play.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said it could also attract families who don’t live in the area.

“This is a destination park because this playground is so massive,” Richards said. “I can see people coming to this neighborhood that have never come here before. There are a lot of neighborhood children that can walk here.”

The park is named after Ann Dorsey Hodgdon who donated money so that Hannibal could build parks in many neighborhoods.

The 11 acre park is located at Rock and Section Streets.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.