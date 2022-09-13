City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There’s a new park for families to enjoy in Hannibal and it’s all thanks to a troop of girl scouts.

Monday night was the grand opening for the new Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park.

It features a brand new playground that was designed by Girl Scout Troop #9012, so neighborhood children could have a place to play.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said it could also attract families who don’t live in the area.

“This is a destination park because this playground is so massive,” Richards said. “I can see people coming to this neighborhood that have never come here before. There are a lot of neighborhood children that can walk here.”

The park is named after Ann Dorsey Hodgdon who donated money so that Hannibal could build parks in many neighborhoods.

The 11 acre park is located at Rock and Section Streets.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willow grove Childcare and Learning is awaiting state approval before they can open.
New childcare center awaiting state approval before opening their doors
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Son of former Palmyra basketball coach sticks as Miami Dolphins No. 3 QB
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Jared Jam's raises money for Special Olympics.
Jared’s Jams raising money for Special Olympics

Latest News

City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park
Palmyra’s wastewater treatment facility to get major upgrades
Palmyra’s wastewater treatment facility to get major upgrades
Quincy’s recycling ordinance approved
Quincy’s recycling ordinance approved
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Quincy’s recycling ordinance approved