Expert online safety tips for kids and teens

Regular check-ins are key to online safety
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than half of teens and young adults admit to spending too much time on social media, according to the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI). As a result, experts said it is crucial to regularly check-in to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Stephen Balkham, the CEO of FOSI, said you should be talking to your child about their online activities several times a month.

Balkham shared four tips to nurture good online behavior:

Check in with your children regularly: Set aside 10-15 minutes once a week to chat about their online activities.

Model good online behavior: Kids mimic your behavior. If they see you constantly on Facebook or checking email, they think they are allowed to do the same.

Research your child’s games and online devices: Know if they are using chats and playing age-appropriate games.

Disable credit cards attached to accounts or devices: You do not want surprise charges on your bill.

FOSI has created one-page safety agreements for young children and teens. The agreement has suggested rules for online time and there are even blank lines you and your child to fill out together to create your own rules for online activities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
School Lockdown (gfx)
Madison C-3 School District placed on lockdown
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling

Latest News

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds
Palmyra bus
Palmyra School District looking to get electric school buses
Hannibal Union Street
City of Hannibal to fix collapsed Union Street stormwater sewer this month
QU announces Fall POLIS Program Schedule
QU announces Fall POLIS Program Schedule
A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left them in shock.
‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice