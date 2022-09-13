Gov. Reynolds among 22 governors opposing Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Governor Reynolds, along with the governors of 20 other states, have written a letter to President Biden.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is among 22 governors who sent a letter to President Biden on Monday, expressing opposition to his plan to forgive thousands of dollars in federal student loans for millions of Americans.

Biden’s plan would forgive $10,000 for Americans who made less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021. If a student had a Pell grant, they could get up to $20,000 in loans paid off.

Governor Reynolds said she supports making higher education more affordable for students, but not at the expense of taxpayers.

The governors’ letter says in part,

“At a time when inflation is sky high due to your unprecedented tax-and-spend agenda, your plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates, and drive-up inflation even further, negatively impacting every American. Even economists from your own party oppose your plan for raising demand and increasing inflation. Rather than addressing the high cost of tuition for higher education or working to lower interest rates for student loans, your plan kicks the can down the road and makes today’s problems worse for tomorrow’s students.”

The letter also references a statement Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made last year, in which she said the President of the United States does not have the power to forgive student debt.

“He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power,” she said. “That has to be an act of Congress.”

The governors are requesting President Biden immediately withdraw the plan.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Willow grove Childcare and Learning is awaiting state approval before they can open.
New childcare center awaiting state approval before opening their doors
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling
Hannibal park ribbon cutting
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park

Latest News

QU Hawks Fly High
Win Or Lose, Count On QU Football Taking Responsibility
WGEM SportsCenter Airs each Weekday At 7L00 A.M.
WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (Sept. 12) C-SC Goalkeeper Wins Top Heart Award
New bill seeks to help underaged trafficking victims
New Missouri law seeks to help underage sex trafficking victims
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park