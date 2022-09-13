High pressure settling into the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure has been settling into the region. This high pressure has led to abundant sunshine for the day. Daytime highs will get a little warmer than the past few days. Most of us will see highs near 80°. However, a few locations, such as Macomb, will be in the upper 70s. With very dry air in place, dew points will be very low. That means we will not have any humidity to deal with today. Into tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with light southeasterly winds. Nighttime lows will not be as cool as last night/this morning, as we will be in the low to mid 50s.

More sunshine is expected tomorrow as the high pressure remains overhead. However, temperatures will be getting a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the week and especially into the weekend. We will have a full look at that forecast coming up on WGEM News at 5 PM.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.