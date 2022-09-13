Hospital Report: September 13, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Maurice Crider, age 90, of Quincy, died on September 10 in Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Richard McDonald, age 95, of Quincy, died on September 12in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Larry Lyn Weiss, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 9 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Patty Bunner, 64, of Hannibal MO.  passed away September 12 at Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

There are no births to report today.

