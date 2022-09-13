Last cool morning for a while

QUINCY (WGEM) - Say goodbye to the fall-like mornings that we have experienced the last couple of days. While it felt like fall we have about 30 more days until we see some pretty fall leaf colors.

Peak color for our area usually does not arrive until the week of October 15th. Every year is different. (Max Inman)

The warm-up will begin in earnest on Wednesday and continues through the next six or seven days. We can expect to see temperatures running nearly 10 degrees above what is normal for this time of year. Normally we see high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.

Warmer than normal temps are expected the rest of the week. (Max Inman)

In addition to the warming temperatures, there is little of any chance of rain in the forecast. There’s just an inkling of a couple of scattered showers to develop Saturday night. It does not look hopeful in the rain department.

