MoDOT begins US 61 Expressway re-evaluation

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The U.S. 61 project in Hannibal is progressing as MoDOT kicks off a new environmental statement (EIS) re-evaluation impact study.

The study will look into the need for the highway project, along with the social, economic and natural impacts of the proposed alternative corridors for U.S. 61.

Crews participating in the study will utilize some of the data collected during the last study, which was completed back in 1996.

MoDOT engineers such as Paula Gough said a new study is important because of the various changes seen over the decades.

“A lot has changed in the area,” said Gough. “Traffic patterns, growth and development, so it’s important to re-evaluate and look at those corridors in the context of what is out there in the physical and social environment today.”

She said another big change this time around is the study’s emphasis on public input.

“One of the most significant parts will be some robust public involvement,” said Gough. “Whether the citizens of the area are interested in participating online as well as we’ll have more traditional public meetings, but really getting citizen input.”

Gough emphasized that no specific route or project is beginning just yet. All resources and funding at the moment are directed toward the re-evaluation study.

She said that this study is all part of the process to eventually get a project moving along.

The study is expected to conclude by the end of 2023.

If you would like to ask questions, provide comments on the study or be added to an email list to receive updates about the study, click here.

