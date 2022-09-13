Palmyra’s wastewater treatment facility to get major upgrades

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra’s wastewater treatment facility was built in 1981 and a lot of equipment there is very outdated.

Board of Public Works General Superintendent Brent Abell said one of their rotors recently failed, which prompted a discussion in making replacements sooner, rather than later.

Palmyra City Council voted to move forward with upgrades that will cost the Board of Public Works $750,000. That money is going toward new pipes instead of rotors, which will treat wastewater by putting oxygen into the water.

“A lot of other cities like us in size, they struggle with the cost of improvements,” Abell said. “It’s reached it’s maximum, so I’m excited about the upgrades because it’s gonna allow us to go from a half-a-million gallon capacity to a million gallon capacity plant.”

Abell said while the new equipment costs more money, their electrical costs will be 17% lower after the upgrades.

Abell said they are looking to make complete upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant and replace the other outdated equipment. He said the total will cost around $9 million.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willow grove Childcare and Learning is awaiting state approval before they can open.
New childcare center awaiting state approval before opening their doors
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Son of former Palmyra basketball coach sticks as Miami Dolphins No. 3 QB
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Jared Jam's raises money for Special Olympics.
Jared’s Jams raising money for Special Olympics

Latest News

City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park
Palmyra’s wastewater treatment facility to get major upgrades
Palmyra’s wastewater treatment facility to get major upgrades
Quincy’s recycling ordinance approved
Quincy’s recycling ordinance approved
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Quincy’s recycling ordinance approved
Hannibal park ribbon cutting
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park