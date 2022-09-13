Pittsfield secures USDA grants for city hall expansion

The city hall will eventually expand into the business next door.
The city hall will eventually expand into the business next door.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill (WGEM) - There are still a few months before major work begins on Pittsfield’s city hall expansion, but new funding will help the city out.

According to Mayor Gary Mendenhall, the city has received two grants from the USDA totaling more than $200,000.

Half of that money is coming from a community facilities disaster grant through the USDA’s rural development agency.

That grant will be put toward downstairs renovations, while the second grant will be used for the incubator offices.

Additionally, the second grant will help allow the new offices to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“It allows us to make the incubator offices,” said Mendenhall. “They’re going to be upstairs but we’re going to have an elevator so people can get upstairs and get to those offices.”

He said accessibility is a vital component of any new renovations.

“Oh it’s very important. That’s very important for the needs of our community and for the needs of those people,” said Mendenhall.

He said these grants provide a significant boost to help the city complete the project.

“With these grants it just frees up available funds,” said Mendenhall. “It actually, it kind of makes it a do-able project when you have the opportunity to receive grants like this.”

He said that the city can use funding on hand for other city infrastructure projects and they are making progress on smaller projects like new heating and cooling for city hall.

He said much of the work will begin later next year.

Related:

Pittsfield City Hall to expand (wgem.com)

Pittsfield to add incubator offices to City Hall expansion, help businesses (wgem.com)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Willow grove Childcare and Learning is awaiting state approval before they can open.
New childcare center awaiting state approval before opening their doors
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling
Hannibal park ribbon cutting
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park

Latest News

Man charged with vandalizing MLK statue near Illinois capitol
Man charged with vandalizing MLK statue near Illinois capitol
According to the university's 10th-day data release, overall enrollment is up 2.5 percent from...
WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs
The study is part of an ongoing project analyzing the impacts of potential US 61 reroutes...
MoDOT begins US 61 Expressway re-evaluation
The Martin Luther King Jr statue at Freedom Corner in Springfield was toppled off the pedestal...
Man charged with felony for toppling MLK statue near Illinois Capitol