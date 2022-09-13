Pittsfield secures USDA grants for city hall expansion

PITTSFIELD, Ill (WGEM) - There are still a few months before major work begins on Pittsfield’s city hall expansion, but new funding will help the city out.

According to Mayor Gary Mendenhall, the city has received two grants from the USDA totaling more than $200,000.

Half of that money is coming from a community facilities disaster grant through the USDA’s rural development agency.

That grant will be put toward downstairs renovations, while the second grant will be used for the incubator offices.

Additionally, the second grant will help allow the new offices to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“It allows us to make the incubator offices,” said Mendenhall. “They’re going to be upstairs but we’re going to have an elevator so people can get upstairs and get to those offices.”

He said accessibility is a vital component of any new renovations.

“Oh it’s very important. That’s very important for the needs of our community and for the needs of those people,” said Mendenhall.

He said these grants provide a significant boost to help the city complete the project.

“With these grants it just frees up available funds,” said Mendenhall. “It actually, it kind of makes it a do-able project when you have the opportunity to receive grants like this.”

He said that the city can use funding on hand for other city infrastructure projects and they are making progress on smaller projects like new heating and cooling for city hall.

He said much of the work will begin later next year.

