Tennessee teen feared missing after Uber ride may have run away, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Police said a teen who was reported missing after leaving her home in an Uber now appears to be a runaway.

Knoxville police said they were made aware of a Facebook account claiming to be Desaray Thurmer. The account claimed that she is safe at a friend’s house.

“I have no doubt that is Desaray Thurmer who shared those posts,” police spokesman Scott Erland said. “However, this is still a runaway situation because her whereabouts are unknown to her legal guardians.”

Police initially said the 17-year-old left her home in an Uber but never arrived at her destination. She hasn’t been seen by her family for more than a week.

Thurmer was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. She is about 5′6″ with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

The community guidelines posted on Uber’s website state riders must be at least 18 years old to ride alone.

“Account holders can’t request a ride or delivery for someone under the age of 18 who will not be accompanied by either the account holder or another adult during the ride,” the policy states.

