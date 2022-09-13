President Biden to tout “electric vehicle manufacturing boom” at Detroit Auto Show

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will be in Detroit Wednesday for the start of the North American International Auto Show in Michigan.

When the event kicks off, Biden is scheduled to highlight how his economic plan is driving what the White House calls “an electric vehicle manufacturing boom.”

“Under President Biden, the private sector has invested over $100 billion to make more electric cars and their parts in America, create jobs for our autoworkers, and strengthen our domestic supply chains,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The president’s visit to Detroit comes on the heels of the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act into law last month.

A law which Republicans criticize. Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has repeatedly criticized the tax credits intended to fuel purchases of electric vehicles.

In his Senate floor remarks on July 28th, McConnell, said “Democrats want to subsidize rich people buying electric cars that cost more than the median American household earns in an entire year.”

The White House says the policies are about more than tax cuts. The legislation has key investments for reducing carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.

”Major companies have already announced billions of additional dollars in new investments to boost American clean energy manufacturing and create good-paying jobs,” said Jean-Pierre.

These investments are in addition to General Motors’ announcement back in January to spend more than $7 billion and create 4,000 new jobs to boost electric vehicle manufacturing.

When President Biden visited Detroit in November to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law, it was at a General Motors factory.

During his speech, he thanked the Michigan congressional delegation specifically Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Representative Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) for proposing the additional tax credit of $4,500 for union-made vehicles.

With the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, the $7,500 credit was extended. In addition to the tax credit, Senator Stabenow played a fundamental role in passing the battery, solar, semiconductor, and other clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.

In a statement to the Gray Washington News Bureau, Stabenow said “I’m excited to welcome President Biden back to Michigan to see the incredible talent and innovation Michigan has to offer. Michigan workers are the best in the world, and there’s nothing more American than ensuring that our products and technologies are built here in America. The game-changing investments I led through Congress supporting American-made electric vehicles, batteries, solar, and other clean energy technologies are bringing jobs home and helped result in the creation of more manufacturing jobs last year than in any single year in nearly 30 years.”

