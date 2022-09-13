Quincy’s recycling ordinance approved

By Hunter Willis
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council voted on the new recycling program tonight.

The recycling ordinance was passed with Mayor Mike Troup voting for the ordinance breaking the aldermen seven-to-seven tie.

The ordinance will have the recycling program follow a drop-off location model.

For those who still want recycling pick-up, a private service will be available.

”I do believe it’s the right thing and I do think the tonnage that the city will be collecting in recycled materials will actually go up,” Troup said.

Details on the program are still being worked out, but with these changes it is believed to save taxpayers money over the years.

