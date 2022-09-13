QU’s Victory Leads To “Energy Over Emotion” Philosophy For Hawks Football

Hawks Football took out frustrations on Trinity International at QU Stadium, 53-14. Hawks QB Tionne Harris broke a single game record with his six touchdown performance. QU wideout AJ Hardin scored three times and garnered 140 yards. The defense has their best outing only giving up points late in the 3rd quarter. When the WGEM Sportscam caught up with the players, a new philosophy was created and will be used for their road trip vs Walsh.

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.