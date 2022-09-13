Unity Lady Mustangs roll past The Lady Rockets of Rushville-Industry on the IHSA volleyball court

UHS Improves To (9-1) On The Season
Unity Lady Mustangs Volleyball Team Travels to Rushville-Industry To Face The Lady Tockets
Unity Lady Mustangs Volleyball Team Travels to Rushville-Industry To Face The Lady Tockets(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

September 12, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Unity 2

Rushville-Industry 0

UHS Wins On The Road By The Scores Of: 25–12, 25-20

Unity Is Now (9-1) On The Season

UHS Leaders:

Caroline Knox 15 assists, 8 service points, 2 aces

Kyra Carothers 15 kills

Hayden Frankel 13 assists, 11 service points

Kylee Barry - 12 digs, 8 kills

Ashlynn Arnsman - 8 kills

IHSA Volleyball

Southeastern 2

Liberty 0

(8-1) SE Lady Suns Win By The Scores Of: 25-14. 25-12

SE Lady Suns Leaders:

Kills: Abbey McMillen 5. Amanda Stephens 4

Assists: Stephens and Kenzie Griswold 7 each

Aces: Kenzie Griswold 6 Amanda Stephens 3

Digs: Abbey McMillen 10 / Summer Ramsey 9

Blocks: Amanda Stephens 3

IHSA-MSHSAA Volleyball

Pleasant Hill 0

Bowling Green 3

BG Lady Cats Now (3-4-2) On The Season

MSHSAA Volleyball

Wentzville Holt 0

Hannibal 3

HHS Lady Pirates Win: 25-11, 26-24, 25-23

Hannibal Now (4-0) On The Season

HHS Leaders:

Abbie Martin had 4 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs,

Ashlyn Hess had 16 set assists, 3 aces,

Courtney Locke had 5 kills, 3 blocks

Emilia Bates had 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Kate Maune had 9 kills, 9 digs, 1 block

Lexi Wheelan had 11 digs

Nora Hark had 8 kills, 9 set assists, 1 ace, 8 digs

IHSA Volleyball

Western 0

Camp Point Central 2

CPC Wins 25-18, 25-11

Central Leading Stats:

(Soph) Lauren Miller 5 kills 10 service pts 4 aces 2 digs

(SR) Tori Fessler:5 aces 6 service pts 2 kills 3 blocks

(JR) Emma Welch: 5 kills 3 blocks

Central is now 7-2 on the season and takes on West Hancock Thursday @ Hamilton

Pittsfield 2

West Central 0

PHS Wins By The Scores Of: 25-22, 25-10

Beardstown 0

Illini West 2

Illini West Wins By The Scores Of: 25-9, 25-18

Leading stats for IW:

Kills-

Josie Bryan and Reagan Reed with 6 each, Madalyn Boyer with 4, Kaelyn Ferrill with 2.

Assists-

Josie Bryan and Reagan Reed with 8 each.

Digs-

Abi White, Kaelyn Ferrill, and Reagan Reed all with 4 each.

Service Points-

Josie Bryan has a big night with 11 and 6 aces, Abi White with 7 and 2 aces, Reagan Reed with 6 and 2 aces.

Lady Chargers are now (8-3) and play again Thursday @ Payson Seymour at 7 p.m.

IHSA Soccer

Quincy 1

Springfield 3

QHS Will Host United Township On Tuesday

Quincy Notre Dame 0

Chatham-Glenwood 1

QND Now (7-3) On The Season

MSHSAA Softball

Moberly 7

Palmyra 4

Bowling Green 13

Hannibal 0

HHS Pirates Now (0-4) On The Season

Louisiana 0

Highland 14

South Shelby 6

LaPlata 4

Clopton 1

North Shelby 6

NSHS Now (6-2) On The Season

Wesville 16

Marion County 5

Scotland County 7

Putnam County 8

Atlanta 3

Schuyler County 10

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

