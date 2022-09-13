Unity Lady Mustangs roll past The Lady Rockets of Rushville-Industry on the IHSA volleyball court
UHS Improves To (9-1) On The Season
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
September 12, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Unity 2
Rushville-Industry 0
UHS Wins On The Road By The Scores Of: 25–12, 25-20
Unity Is Now (9-1) On The Season
UHS Leaders:
Caroline Knox 15 assists, 8 service points, 2 aces
Kyra Carothers 15 kills
Hayden Frankel 13 assists, 11 service points
Kylee Barry - 12 digs, 8 kills
Ashlynn Arnsman - 8 kills
IHSA Volleyball
Southeastern 2
Liberty 0
(8-1) SE Lady Suns Win By The Scores Of: 25-14. 25-12
SE Lady Suns Leaders:
Kills: Abbey McMillen 5. Amanda Stephens 4
Assists: Stephens and Kenzie Griswold 7 each
Aces: Kenzie Griswold 6 Amanda Stephens 3
Digs: Abbey McMillen 10 / Summer Ramsey 9
Blocks: Amanda Stephens 3
IHSA-MSHSAA Volleyball
Pleasant Hill 0
Bowling Green 3
BG Lady Cats Now (3-4-2) On The Season
MSHSAA Volleyball
Wentzville Holt 0
Hannibal 3
HHS Lady Pirates Win: 25-11, 26-24, 25-23
Hannibal Now (4-0) On The Season
HHS Leaders:
Abbie Martin had 4 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs,
Ashlyn Hess had 16 set assists, 3 aces,
Courtney Locke had 5 kills, 3 blocks
Emilia Bates had 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block
Kate Maune had 9 kills, 9 digs, 1 block
Lexi Wheelan had 11 digs
Nora Hark had 8 kills, 9 set assists, 1 ace, 8 digs
IHSA Volleyball
Western 0
Camp Point Central 2
CPC Wins 25-18, 25-11
Central Leading Stats:
(Soph) Lauren Miller 5 kills 10 service pts 4 aces 2 digs
(SR) Tori Fessler:5 aces 6 service pts 2 kills 3 blocks
(JR) Emma Welch: 5 kills 3 blocks
Central is now 7-2 on the season and takes on West Hancock Thursday @ Hamilton
Pittsfield 2
West Central 0
PHS Wins By The Scores Of: 25-22, 25-10
Beardstown 0
Illini West 2
Illini West Wins By The Scores Of: 25-9, 25-18
Leading stats for IW:
Kills-
Josie Bryan and Reagan Reed with 6 each, Madalyn Boyer with 4, Kaelyn Ferrill with 2.
Assists-
Josie Bryan and Reagan Reed with 8 each.
Digs-
Abi White, Kaelyn Ferrill, and Reagan Reed all with 4 each.
Service Points-
Josie Bryan has a big night with 11 and 6 aces, Abi White with 7 and 2 aces, Reagan Reed with 6 and 2 aces.
Lady Chargers are now (8-3) and play again Thursday @ Payson Seymour at 7 p.m.
IHSA Soccer
Quincy 1
Springfield 3
QHS Will Host United Township On Tuesday
Quincy Notre Dame 0
Chatham-Glenwood 1
QND Now (7-3) On The Season
MSHSAA Softball
Moberly 7
Palmyra 4
Bowling Green 13
Hannibal 0
HHS Pirates Now (0-4) On The Season
Louisiana 0
Highland 14
South Shelby 6
LaPlata 4
Clopton 1
North Shelby 6
NSHS Now (6-2) On The Season
Wesville 16
Marion County 5
Scotland County 7
Putnam County 8
Atlanta 3
Schuyler County 10
