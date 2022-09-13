Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy High golfers square off on the fairways in a Ryder Cup style scramble

Raiders And Blue Devils Meet On The Greens At The Quincy Country Club
QND Raiders Golf Team Squares Off Against The QHS Blue Devils On The Fairways
QND Raiders Golf Team Squares Off Against The QHS Blue Devils On The Fairways
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Crosstown Showdown rivalry series between the Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame and the Blue Devils of Quincy High took a turn to the fairways at the Quincy County Club earlier this afternoon.

That’s where QND and QHS met to take part in a Ryder Cup style scramble on the local greens.

We’ll have highlights from Day 1 of competition with Days 2 of action slated for Thursday at Spring Lake.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QND Running Raider cross country meet

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: QND Running Raider Cross Country Meet Brings Some Of The Top Runners In The Tri-States To The Gem City

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Running Raider Cross Country Meet On Tap At South Park

Sports

Palmyra Lady Panthers beat Clark County on the softball dirt

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 13) Palmyra Lady Panthers Post A 12-2 Win Over Clark County On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Lady Panthers Post A Win On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Sports

Monroe City beats Hannibal 10-0 on the MSHSAA softball dirt

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 14) Monroe City Lady Panthers Post A Shutout Win Over Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Lady Panthers Beat Hannibal On The MSHSAA Dirt 10-0

Sports

JWCC Lady Blazers soccer team continues to battle despite (0-8) record

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 13) John Wood Lady Blazers Soccer Team Still In Search Of Their First Win Of The Season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Soccer Team Still Fighting To Get Better Every Single Day

Sports

QHS Blue Devils football team prepare for homecoming match-up

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 13) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Get Back On The Winning Track On The Western Big 6 Gridiron During Homecoming Game

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Prepare For A Homecoming Game Battle Against Western Big 6 Conference Rival United Township

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 13) Quincy Blue Devils Post A Win Over United Township On The Western Big 6 Soccer Pitch And Monroe City Cruises To A 10-Run Shutout Victory Over Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Post A 3-2 Win Over United Township On The WB6 Soccer Pitch