QU Goalkeeper Olivia Kindt selected as GLVC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced earlier today that QU Hawk Goalkeeper Olivia Kindt has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week.

Kindt recorded her third shutout of the season on Sunday against Drury. She also recorded eight saves against the nationally ranked Panthers this past weekend in “The Gem City!”

Kindt’s three shutouts have all been against in-region opponents. She currently holds a 0.60 goals against average. Today marks the first time in her collegiate career that Kindt has won the Defensive Player of the Week award. The last Hawk to win Defensive Player of the Week honors was Megan Swanson on October 16, 2017.

