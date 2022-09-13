QU Goalkeeper Olivia Kindt selected as GLVC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

Kindt Has Recorded 3 Shutouts This Season On The College Soccer Pitch
Quincy University Lady Hawks Goalkeeper Olivia Kindt Is In The GLVC Spotlight This Week
Quincy University Lady Hawks Goalkeeper Olivia Kindt Is In The GLVC Spotlight This Week(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced earlier today that QU Hawk Goalkeeper Olivia Kindt has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week.

Kindt recorded her third shutout of the season on Sunday against Drury. She also recorded eight saves against the nationally ranked Panthers this past weekend in “The Gem City!”

Kindt’s three shutouts have all been against in-region opponents. She currently holds a 0.60 goals against average. Today marks the first time in her collegiate career that Kindt has won the Defensive Player of the Week award. The last Hawk to win Defensive Player of the Week honors was Megan Swanson on October 16, 2017.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QND Running Raider cross country meet

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: QND Running Raider Cross Country Meet Brings Some Of The Top Runners In The Tri-States To The Gem City

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Running Raider Cross Country Meet On Tap At South Park

Sports

Palmyra Lady Panthers beat Clark County on the softball dirt

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 13) Palmyra Lady Panthers Post A 12-2 Win Over Clark County On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Lady Panthers Post A Win On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Sports

Monroe City beats Hannibal 10-0 on the MSHSAA softball dirt

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 14) Monroe City Lady Panthers Post A Shutout Win Over Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Lady Panthers Beat Hannibal On The MSHSAA Dirt 10-0

Sports

JWCC Lady Blazers soccer team continues to battle despite (0-8) record

Updated: 17 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 13) John Wood Lady Blazers Soccer Team Still In Search Of Their First Win Of The Season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Soccer Team Still Fighting To Get Better Every Single Day

Sports

QHS Blue Devils football team prepare for homecoming match-up

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 13) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Get Back On The Winning Track On The Western Big 6 Gridiron During Homecoming Game

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Prepare For A Homecoming Game Battle Against Western Big 6 Conference Rival United Township

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 13) Quincy Blue Devils Post A Win Over United Township On The Western Big 6 Soccer Pitch And Monroe City Cruises To A 10-Run Shutout Victory Over Hannibal On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Post A 3-2 Win Over United Township On The WB6 Soccer Pitch