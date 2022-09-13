WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (September 12) Quincy University QB Tionne Harris Selected As GLVC Offensive Player Of The Week

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Quarterback Tionne Harris will never forget the career night he had on the football field last week during the Hawks stunning 53-14 win against Trinity International University at QU Stadium. The victory was the first of the season for the Hawks who lost their home opener 44-15 against the Pioneers of Glenville State College (WV) on September 1 during their season opener at home.

But after Harris performance last week, the memory from the September 1 setback has almost been erased from the memories of most QU fans throughout “The Gem City!” Last Thursday was truly an unforgettable evening that “Hawks Nation” will no doubt treasure for a lifetime along with Mr. Harris. After all, it’s not every week that you see a quarterback, on any level, throw 6 TD passes in one game. That’s what the St. John Vianney grad accomplished last week against the visiting Trojans, except Harris completed the amazing feat in the first two quarters of the game. That’s why it comes as no great surprise that the St. Louis product has been selected as the The Great Lakes Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The 5-foot-8 dynamo’s record breaking performance against TIU simply left area football fans in attendance at “The Rock” speechless at halftime! Harris went 15-of-21 in the passing department for 300 yards in just 2 quarters of action. Harris was pulled from the game by head coach Gary Bass with the Hawks leading 46-0 at halftime thanks to Harris’ 6 scoring strikes through the air. The 6 passing touchdowns also set a new school record at QU for most passing touchdowns in a single game.

The talented signal caller, who led Quincy to a 33-0 first quarter led against Trinity International last week, now sits second on the QU Hawks career passing touchdowns list with 38. The last Hawk to win the GLVC Offensive Player of the Week award was quarterback Andrew Rund, back on October 21, 2019.

Earlier today, the WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Harris to get his thoughts on winning the coveted award for the first time in his collegiate career. As you might expect, the humble young man was quick to give credit to his teammates for helping him set the new passing record against TIU, as well as win the GLVC’s top weekly award.

