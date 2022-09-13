Culver-Stockton Goalkeeper Mackenzie Frizzell earns top Heart Of America Athletic Conference Defensive Award

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -It’s been a good day on “The Hill” for Culver-Stockton Goalkeeper Mackenzie Frizzell. Earlier today, Frizzell learned that she had been selected as the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for her play in a 6-0 victory over Iowa Wesleyan last week.

Frizzell, a sophomore from Maple Ridge, British Columbia (Fox School), registered her second shutout of the season against the Tigers, helping the Wildcats end a three-game winless streak. Frizzell made three saves in the game and improved her season record to 2-2-1 overall. It is the second time in her career Frizzell has earned conference player of the week honors.

For the season, Frizzell has started all five games this season. She has made 27 total saves and recorded a 0.82 goal against average in 441 minutes, 11 seconds of game action.

The Wildcats are slated to open Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Grand View University Tuesday night in Des Moines, Iowa. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

--C-SC AD Release

