IHSA golf updates from across the Tri-States

Macomb Bombers Win PrairieLand Conference Tournament
Illinois High School Associaton Golf Updates/Scores From Across The Tri-States(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, September 12, 2022

IHSA Golf

Ryder Cup Scramble Format

Quincy Country Club

Day 1

Quincy Notre Dame 6

Quincy High 0

Note: 2nd Day Of Play Will Continue On Thursday At Spring Lake

IHSA Golf

Prairieland Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Macomb at Macomb Country Club

Macomb, Illinois

1. Macomb 375

2. Elmwood 477

3. Brimfield 508

4. Farmington 514

Havana (No team score)

B-PC (No team score)

All-Conference Top 10

  • Trinity Christensen (Mac) 87 (Medalist)
  • Ainsley Holthaus (Mac) 91
  • Abby Cowell (Hav) 94
  • Kendall Oest (Mac) 96
  • Sophie Wilson (Mac) 101
  • Taryn Richey (Mac) 103
  • Ellie Claerhout (Elm) 105
  • Callie Lundell (Brim) 106
  • Addisyn Powers (Elm)
  • Josie Calvert (Mac) 109

Christensen: First HS tournament win, 3rd time medalist this season and 5th time in career

Next Contest For The Lady MHS Bombers: HOME vs Quincy Notre Dame Wed, Sept. 14 (4:00 pm)

PrairieLand Conference Tournament (Boys)

1. Macomb 326

2. LVC 362

3. Elmwood 372

4. Brimfield 395

5. Bushnell-Prairie City 408

6. Havana 424

Individual Scores

1. Conner Watson 77 (Medalist)

2. Hunter Wilson 80

3. Justice Keene 81

4. Elliott Parkins 88

5. Toby Cale 90

