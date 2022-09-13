WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs

According to the university's 10th-day data release, overall enrollment is up 2.5 percent from...
According to the university's 10th-day data release, overall enrollment is up 2.5 percent from 2021 with a 16.7 percent increase in incoming freshmen.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - After years of enrollment decline and financial struggle, Western Illinois University is showing signs of progression.

The University’s 10th-day data release, overall enrollment sits at 7,643 students, up 2.5% from Fall 2021. More notably, WIU is seeing their largest freshman class, 1,074, in the last five years. A 154 student increase from 2021.

“We’ve really focused our energy on market share, recovering loss market share,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Amber Schultz said. “Demographics are not in our favor as senior classes across much of the state are getting smaller, but we want to ensure that we’re getting a percentage of the senior class.”

Schultz said coming out of the pandemic, recruiting efforts have been better, allowing WIU representatives to go into schools to engage with students.

“There is life and excitement going on across the board,” Schultz said. “We’re back to in-person learning and everyone wants the in-person experience.”

Returning students have also noticed a “vibe change” coming out of the pandemic.

“A lot more things are more relaxed now,” junior Sadiq Jimoh said. “I think things are starting to go back to normal and people are starting to have more events.”

Sophomore psychology major Chaz Banks said there is more energy on campus.

“This year is a lot more impactful,” Banks said. “There’s more freshman on campus, there’s more events and it’s more energetic.”

WIU is also reporting a record 1,108 international students. There are 420 new students while 688 are returning.

“Having people from your country to talk to is a nice thing,” international student Michael Tuoyo said.

Tuoyo is native to Nigeria. He attributes the record number to the school’s efforts to ease moving to a new country.

“Shopping trips, opening a bank account, getting a phone number, they’ll do that for you so it’s really easy when you come, you ease in,” Tuoyo said.

With a 16% jump in new freshman this semester, Schultz said a 3% increase in each semester to come is a goal. Overall, Schultz would like to see a 15% increase in overall enrollment by 2027.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Willow grove Childcare and Learning is awaiting state approval before they can open.
New childcare center awaiting state approval before opening their doors
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling
Hannibal park ribbon cutting
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park

Latest News

Man charged with vandalizing MLK statue near Illinois capitol
Man charged with vandalizing MLK statue near Illinois capitol
The city hall will eventually expand into the business next door.
Pittsfield secures USDA grants for city hall expansion
The study is part of an ongoing project analyzing the impacts of potential US 61 reroutes...
MoDOT begins US 61 Expressway re-evaluation
The Martin Luther King Jr statue at Freedom Corner in Springfield was toppled off the pedestal...
Man charged with felony for toppling MLK statue near Illinois Capitol