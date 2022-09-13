WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs

MACOMB (WGEM) - After years of enrollment decline and financial struggle, Western Illinois University is showing signs of progression.

The University’s 10th-day data release, overall enrollment sits at 7,643 students, up 2.5% from Fall 2021. More notably, WIU is seeing their largest freshman class, 1,074, in the last five years. A 154 student increase from 2021.

“We’ve really focused our energy on market share, recovering loss market share,” Vice President for Enrollment Management Amber Schultz said. “Demographics are not in our favor as senior classes across much of the state are getting smaller, but we want to ensure that we’re getting a percentage of the senior class.”

Schultz said coming out of the pandemic, recruiting efforts have been better, allowing WIU representatives to go into schools to engage with students.

“There is life and excitement going on across the board,” Schultz said. “We’re back to in-person learning and everyone wants the in-person experience.”

Returning students have also noticed a “vibe change” coming out of the pandemic.

“A lot more things are more relaxed now,” junior Sadiq Jimoh said. “I think things are starting to go back to normal and people are starting to have more events.”

Sophomore psychology major Chaz Banks said there is more energy on campus.

“This year is a lot more impactful,” Banks said. “There’s more freshman on campus, there’s more events and it’s more energetic.”

WIU is also reporting a record 1,108 international students. There are 420 new students while 688 are returning.

“Having people from your country to talk to is a nice thing,” international student Michael Tuoyo said.

Tuoyo is native to Nigeria. He attributes the record number to the school’s efforts to ease moving to a new country.

“Shopping trips, opening a bank account, getting a phone number, they’ll do that for you so it’s really easy when you come, you ease in,” Tuoyo said.

With a 16% jump in new freshman this semester, Schultz said a 3% increase in each semester to come is a goal. Overall, Schultz would like to see a 15% increase in overall enrollment by 2027.

