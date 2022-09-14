Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled

Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja...
Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes, Ferguson Police now say they believe she is with her sister.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old Missouri girl who was initially reported as being taken from outside her school. It is now believed she is with her older sister and not in any danger.

Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes, Ferguson Police now say they believe she is with her sister and consider this a case of a runaway child, according to KMOV.

The Amber Alert stated Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School on Monday around 2:30 pm. Police said two black women took her with them.

Holmes was last seen in a blue minivan. Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, highway patrol said the vehicle had been found, but the girl and suspects were still missing.

The Ferguson Police Department initially reported her disappearance on Facebook Monday.

The case was updated Wednesday morning when police said investigators reviewed surveillance images and Holmes’ family indicated that they did not recognize the suspects nor the vehicle captured on camera.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall told KMOV Wednesday afternoon it is now believed the girl is with her sister and not in any danger. He said officers have not been able to visually see the girl but that they are canceling the Amber Alert.

After saying Tuesday she didn’t recognize a woman on surveillance video, police asked Holmes’ mother Wednesday “if she was aware that the person on the video was her older daughter along with her missing juvenile.” The mother said it was her older daughter, according to a Ferguson Police press release.

Police are still investigating to resolve the incident completely.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him
Toppled headstone.
Graceland Cemetery restoration update
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Latest News

According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After cancellation, Dems look to reduce future student debt
In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was...
Teacher no longer with school after Facebook post about cannabis gummies, autistic students
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south Wednesday, Sept....
Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike