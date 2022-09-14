Barry Food Pantry receives $2,500 grant to assist influx

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Barry Food Pantry received a $2500 grant from the Quincy Foundation and now has a way to assist with the influx of people coming to get food and other necessities.

President Kathy Young said this helps them because she has seen the need at the pantry double over the last couple of years.

She said at this time, they serve on average 900 patrons per month and expect September’s numbers to increase.

During the height of the pandemic, Young said it was closer to 450 per month.

“We try to secure [the Quincy Foundation grant] every year if possible,” Young said. “It just varies on what we need. This year, we need food and hygiene items.”

Young said the pantry also gets funds from DOT, churches, and local donors. She said Horizons in Quincy recently donated a few boxes of food and Access Food Feed the Hungry will donate deer meat.

Young said food and hygiene products were the main need this year, however they will consider investing in other pantry needs if they secure the grant or other additional grants in the future.

“We need new freezers,” Young said. “Some of our freezers are very old. We have been able to replace two of them. We’ve been able to do that.”

