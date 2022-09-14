Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 14th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jude Croxton

Lisa Ramsey

Kirk Ramsey

Sue Schreacke

Elaine France

Kurt Wolf

Crue Bunte

Tanner Cantrell

Janet Reno

Gretchen Phillips

RayLynn McCollum

Brenda Sayre

William Marquart

Cindy Logsdon

Jean Steinkamp

Linda Hageman

Cathy Latimer

Bill Welch

Joyce Schmidt

Martha Rigg

Bob Corrigan

Hillary Hempen

Barbie Dowdall

Bob Shade

Reagan Shoopman

Katie Teel

Barbara Brummer

Sophia Taute

Brody Albers

Katelyn Boley

Carla Bishop

ANNIVERSARIES

Kyle & Paige Holtmeyer

Matt & Karla Clark

Stan & Deanne Eifert

Mike & Teri Hillyer

Richie & Amy Humphrey

Todd & Jeni Peter

Steve & Betsy Clark

Eddie & Shelly Malloy

Mike & Judy Graham

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 15th, 2022

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 15, 2022

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 15, 2022

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 14, 2022

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 14, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 13th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 13, 2022

Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:40 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 13, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 11th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 12th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 12, 2022

Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 12, 2022

Community

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 10th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries : September 9th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthday and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com