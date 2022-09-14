Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider was not hurt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Jayce served the agency “with honor for over 11 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him
Toppled headstone.
Graceland Cemetery restoration update
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Latest News

According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After cancellation, Dems look to reduce future student debt
In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was...
Teacher no longer with school after Facebook post about cannabis gummies, autistic students
An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south Wednesday, Sept....
Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike