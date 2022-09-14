Clark County Mule Festival expects a lot of tourism this weekend

Mule Festival president Mike Schantz said the original purpose of the festival was more than...
Mule Festival president Mike Schantz said the original purpose of the festival was more than just a fun weekend with the family.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Clark County fairgrounds are filling up with campers and mules for the coming weekend.

The 36th annual Mule Festival kicks off tomorrow in Kahoka, Missouri.

Today, organizers are setting up vendor areas and campers are making their way to the fairground.

Officials are expecting many out-of-towners to come this weekend.

Mule Festival President Mike Schantz said the original purpose of the festival was more than just a fun weekend with the family.

“This organization in 1986 was to promote economic development and tourism in Clark and Lewis County,” said Schantz. “So we’ve carried it on luckily we was able to do that and as you can see when you bring that many people in, people have yard sales uptown, all the grocery stores, gas stations, all the motels and everything is full.”

The festival kicks off tomorrow at 11 a.m. with the mule show warm-up.

A camper cook off will start at 6 p.m. that night.

Admission is $5 per person, which covers entrance for the whole weekend.

Children 10 years old and younger enter for free.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
School Lockdown (gfx)
Madison C-3 School District placed on lockdown
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling

Latest News

TRUX
Pittsfield’s Industrial Plaza to fill last parcel with trucking and diesel repair business
The POLIS Program is targeted towards retired area residents who want to continue their...
QU announces Fall POLIS Program Schedule
CEO Gregg Snyder said the specialty clinic will be fully open on Oct. 3.
Culbertson Memorial Hospital to unveil new specialty clinic renovations
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
Students are working together to build a mobile student merchandise store.
Knox County R-1 School gets student programs working together on merchandise project