Clark County Mule Festival expects a lot of tourism this weekend

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Clark County fairgrounds are filling up with campers and mules for the coming weekend.

The 36th annual Mule Festival kicks off tomorrow in Kahoka, Missouri.

Today, organizers are setting up vendor areas and campers are making their way to the fairground.

Officials are expecting many out-of-towners to come this weekend.

Mule Festival President Mike Schantz said the original purpose of the festival was more than just a fun weekend with the family.

“This organization in 1986 was to promote economic development and tourism in Clark and Lewis County,” said Schantz. “So we’ve carried it on luckily we was able to do that and as you can see when you bring that many people in, people have yard sales uptown, all the grocery stores, gas stations, all the motels and everything is full.”

The festival kicks off tomorrow at 11 a.m. with the mule show warm-up.

A camper cook off will start at 6 p.m. that night.

Admission is $5 per person, which covers entrance for the whole weekend.

Children 10 years old and younger enter for free.

