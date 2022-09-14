County board distributes $750K in ARPA funding

By Mark Meyer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board had their monthly meeting Tuesday night.

According to our new gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Executive Committee member Bret Austin introduced five resolutions – all involving the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds – the first three of which had been previously approved by the board:

  • $99,000 to replace and improve HVAC units at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center; approved by the board at its August 2021 meeting.
  • $52,000 to purchase and outfit a transportation van for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department; approved at the November 2021 meeting.
  • $12,000 to increase the pay of county election judges for the June 2022 primary and the November 2022 general election; approved in June.
  • $81,000 for the procurement of anti-virus protection for county computers and network infrastructure.
  • $510,000 for the replacement and/or improvements to the community restrooms in the villages of Camp Point, Liberty, Golden, Plainville and Coatsburg.

All five resolutions passed unanimously by votes of 19-0. Board members Joe Zanger and Ryan Hinkamper were absent from the meeting.

Finance Committee member David Hoskins indicated that there likely “will be a lot of changes” forthcoming to the county’s property and casualty, and group health insurance policies. He expects to provide some definitive numbers at the board’s next meeting on Oct. 11.

