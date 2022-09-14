Culbertson Memorial Hospital to unveil new specialty clinic renovations

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Culbertson Memorial Hospital is making an effort to make rural health services more accessible by renovating their specialty clinic.

Renovations began last summer and all that’s left to be done is adding equipment and furniture to the building. The renovations are updating the hospital’s west wing, the former long-term care wing.

The renovations feature an updated infusion center, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, a therapy gym, 14 outpatient specialty rooms and isolation rooms.

Until now, CEO Gregg Snyder said the specialty center could only handle two or three doctors at a time. Now the center can handle up to five.

“We are essentially going from two clinic spaces to five clinical pods with three rooms per pod,” Snyder said. “That will allow for the providers to have better flow of patients.”

Synder said the renovations also mean the hospital is bringing in a new gynecologist and podiatrist.

“We want to be the most that we can be for this community and for our service area,” Snyder said.

Specialty Clinic and Infusion Center Manager Stevie Gray stressed the importance of cutting down patients’ travel time. Gray said adding services to Culbertson Memorial means area residents can get the care they need in their own region.

“Patients can manage their chronic illnesses here in town,” Gray said. “With our community we do have a lot of elder patients, so with cutting back on the travel time they’re able to get the care they would get in a bigger town or bigger facility right here in town.”

Autoplay Caption

The renovations cost the hospital $5.5 million. Snyder said they used cash reserves to pay for the project.

Culbertson Memorial is hosting an open house on from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, and a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. The specialty clinic will be fully open on Oct. 3.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.