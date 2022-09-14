Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Multiple fire departments helped battle a fire that broke out at a house near Liberty, Illinois, early Wednesday morning.
A WGEM reporter on the scene said crews from Camp Point, Payson, Central Adams, Liberty converged on a house at 2055 North 1200th Avenue around 4:00 a.m..
There has been no word so far of what sparked the blaze or reports of any injuries.
