Fishing for Freedom fundraiser returns

MEYER, Ill. (WGEM) - A fundraiser that benefits local veterans and active military is returning to the Tri-States.

The Fishing for Freedom fundraiser is coming to Meyer, Illinois, for the eighth year at the Red Dog Saloon.

Fishing for Freedom in Quincy happens in June every year.

It’s a weekend-long event for active military and veterans.

Saloon owner and event organizer Kathie Palmer said she thinks it’s important for her business to help the organization.

“We are the top fundraiser for fishing for freedom Quincy and in the nation,” said Palmer. “We’ve got a special place in our heart for all of our soldiers and being on the banks of the Mississippi fishing is just our thing.”

She said that the fundraiser makes veterans feel appreciated.

“These veterans have sacrificed lots of family time, they’ve sacrificed you know their health to honor our flag, honor our country and keep us free,” said Palmer.

The fundraiser starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and lasts the whole day.

You can find donation information here.

