Fishing for Freedom fundraiser returns

Saloon owner and event organizer Kathie Palmer said she thinks it’s important for her business...
Saloon owner and event organizer Kathie Palmer said she thinks it’s important for her business to help the organization.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEYER, Ill. (WGEM) - A fundraiser that benefits local veterans and active military is returning to the Tri-States.

The Fishing for Freedom fundraiser is coming to Meyer, Illinois, for the eighth year at the Red Dog Saloon.

Fishing for Freedom in Quincy happens in June every year.

It’s a weekend-long event for active military and veterans.

Saloon owner and event organizer Kathie Palmer said she thinks it’s important for her business to help the organization.

“We are the top fundraiser for fishing for freedom Quincy and in the nation,” said Palmer. “We’ve got a special place in our heart for all of our soldiers and being on the banks of the Mississippi fishing is just our thing.”

She said that the fundraiser makes veterans feel appreciated.

“These veterans have sacrificed lots of family time, they’ve sacrificed you know their health to honor our flag, honor our country and keep us free,” said Palmer.

The fundraiser starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and lasts the whole day.

You can find donation information here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Fire damages house near Liberty, Illinois
Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
School Lockdown (gfx)
Madison C-3 School District placed on lockdown
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling

Latest News

TRUX
Pittsfield’s Industrial Plaza to fill last parcel with trucking and diesel repair business
The POLIS Program is targeted towards retired area residents who want to continue their...
QU announces Fall POLIS Program Schedule
CEO Gregg Snyder said the specialty clinic will be fully open on Oct. 3.
Culbertson Memorial Hospital to unveil new specialty clinic renovations
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act
Students are working together to build a mobile student merchandise store.
Knox County R-1 School gets student programs working together on merchandise project