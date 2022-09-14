Graceland Cemetery restoration update

QUINCY (WGEM) - Graceland Cemetery has been going through a restoration process. It’s first step is a clean-up day.

On labor day weekend, about 20 volunteers came out to help Chris Prewitt, bringing trucks, skid-loaders, and a backhoe.

“I would estimate that we hauled off at least 17 to 20 truckloads of brush, debris, [and] trees,” Prewitt said.

Prewitt said they aren’t done. They made a lot of progress in removing the debris piles, but some still remain.

Prewitt said they’ve seen more visitors to the cemetery and they’re noticing more flowers on graves, since DIGGING DEEPER: Bringing grace back to Graceland Cemetery.

A non-profit group, the odd fellows, is even offering to takeover.

Overall, he said it was nice to see so many volunteers.

“That many people from here in Quincy that don’t even have loved ones here just willing to come out and spend their time,” Prewitt said. “We were out here from eight to 10 hours that day, easily.”

He said they’ve discovered dozens of graves that were covered for many years.

They’re also planning another clean-up sometime this fall.

