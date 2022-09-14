High and Dry!

QUINCY (WGEM) - The autumnal equinox or the beginning of fall is September 22nd. We are one week away from pumpkin spice season but this week is going to feel more like July. The relative humidity will not be quite as strong but the temperatures are on the rise. We expect to see daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the work week. The weekend will be a touch warmer with high temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat wave does not stop next week with high temperatures in the low 90s on both Monday and Tuesday.

We have rain in the forecast late Saturday night into Sunday morning but that is it as far as moisture. (Max Inman)

There is a very limited potential for scattered showers overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. It looks like the main band of rain will set up to our north Saturday night. At this time that is our only chance of rain in the 7-day forecast.

