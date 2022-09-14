Knox County R-1 School gets student programs working together on merchandise project

Students are working together to build a mobile student merchandise store.
Students are working together to build a mobile student merchandise store.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT
EDINA, MO. (WGEM) - Knox County R-1 students are taking a box truck and converting it into a mobile school merchandise store.

The Career Development and Entrepreneurial program and Industrial Technology (IT) program are working together on this project.

The school received the box truck last April.

Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Keli Huchteman said this will make selling their school merchandise a lot easier.

“When we have the truck, we won’t have to do all the set up, so it will save us a lot of time,” said Huchteman. “I also think it will draw a bigger crowd just because the community’s going to be interested to see what the kids have been up to.”

This school year, students of the IT program are finally able to begin putting the box truck together.

School officials said they wanted this project to give the students real life job experience.

“They are the contractor and they’ve got to meet the needs of the consumer, which is the business department,” said Rich Green, the IT teacher. “They bring in pictures of what they’re looking for and we just make it happen.”

Funding from this project comes from the school’s budget.

They’re hoping to have the box truck up and running by next school year.

