Madison C-3 School District placed on lockdown

MADISON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Madison C-3 School District implemented lockdown procedures Tuesday as a response to threats made by one student towards another.

School officials said during the lockdown, the students remained in their classrooms while law enforcement arrived to assist and asses the situation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the call.

“We are thankful for the Monroe County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol’s quick response and assistance,” Superintendent Bryant Jones said. “Once it was determined that students were not in any immediate danger the lockdown was lifted. Normal school activities resumed at that time “

The lockdown was about 25 minutes before students were released to resume their normal schedules.

Instruction continued within classrooms throughout the duration of the lockdown.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.