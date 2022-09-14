Nauvoo City Council selects mayor pro tem at Tuesday meeting

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - The Nauvoo City Council voted to elect a new mayor pro tem at Tuesday’s meeting.

Second Ward Alderman Tacy Anozie was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem and she said she has never served in that role before.

The current mayor, Jason Skog, did not attend the meeting as Anozie said he was out of town.

Anozie said there have been rumors about him being involved in an investigation, but did not say what those rumors are.

She expects him to be back at their next council meeting in October.

“Our mayor is just out of town,” Anozie said. “I know there’s been some things said and heard, but like we said in our meeting today, everyone is innocent until proven guilty and we have had lots of good things to say about our mayor.”

City Council also approved the resignation of Police Chief Michael Boley.

Boley worked in the police department for 16 years and served as the chief for five years.

His last day is next week.

